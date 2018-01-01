Employment Opportunities

Upper School Science Faculty

Schools of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, LA is seeking two full-time Upper School Science teacher (grades 8-12) for the 2019-2020 school year. The positions require that the applicant have the minimum of a bachelor’s degree in science with a current teaching certificate or a bachelor’s degree in science education with a current teaching certificate. Candidate should be certified to teach courses in either Biology or Chemistry. Essential duties include teaching 6 of 8 block periods, being an advisor to 10-12 students, a desire to improve his/her professional acumen through attendance of faculty meetings, in-services, workshops and parent conferences. A successful candidate possesses a willingness to model the core mission of our school; contributing to the formation of students into Christ-centered citizens, curious intellectuals that understand the responsibility of service to others and who can build community through collaboration. Download a Employment Application for Teachers here.

Full Time Maintenance Team Member

Schools of the Sacred Heart is seeking a self-motivated, driven professional to join our maintenance team as a full time employee. The primary tasks/responsibilities of this job role include outdoor grounds maintenance, event setup/tear down, and other general tasks. Specific functions include operating mowing equipment including tractors, zero turn mowers, edgers, weed eaters etc; using hand tools such as shovels, rakes, and clippers; moving/placing chairs, floor mats, equipment and supplies; and other miscellaneous tasks.

This position is full time with work hours of of 6am to 3pm daily. Employees are expected to have reliable transportation and pass drug and background checks. This role is predominantly an outdoor role with extended periods exposed to hot and cold conditions. Candidates must be capable of lifting 75 pounds or more. We offer a comprehensive payment package including insurance benefits, savings plans, meals and more. Download a General Employment Application here.

Schools of the Sacred Heart does not discriminate in the hiring policies on the basis of race, color, religion, or national origin.

